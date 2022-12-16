At-risk woman, 45, missing from Valencia

Authorities are asking for the public’s help Friday in locating an at-risk woman who went missing in Valencia.
Johanna Swanson, 45, was last seen Thursday at 11:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way.
Swanson suffers from depression. She was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with straight brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajamas and an engagement/wedding band.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).