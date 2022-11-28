Man, 83, with dementia missing in Lancaster

Fazil Nuriddin. | Photo courtesy of LASD

An 83-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing Monday in Lancaster

Fazil Nuriddin was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday on the 42800 block of Beau Ville Court, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

He is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head, possibly wearing a tan leather jacket.

Nuriddin is dependent upon medication, officials said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about Nuriddin call the Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.