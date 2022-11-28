fbpx Lakers to celebrate Chick Hearn night
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Lakers to celebrate Chick Hearn night

Lakers to celebrate Chick Hearn night

Sports Nov 28, 2022
by
share with

The Los Angeles Lakers will conduct their annual Chick Hearn Night on Monday, honoring their late longtime broadcaster at the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena.

Various videos of Hearn will be played before the Lakers take the court. Scholarships to two students attending the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism will be presented at halftime and a special Hearn video will be played.

All fans attending the game will receive a Chick Hearn key chain.

Since Hearn’s death in 2002, the Lakers have designated their home game closest to the Nov. 27 anniversary of his birth in 1916 as Chick Hearn Night.

Hearn was the Lakers’ play-by-play announcer from the start of their radio broadcasts during the 1961 NBA playoffs until his death. He coined many phrases, including slam dunk, which have transcended basketball into use in everyday life.

Hearn’s skill as an announcer is credited with helping turn the Lakers from a team that drew 4,008 fans for its first game in Los Angeles in 1960 to become one of the nation’s most popular sports franchises.

He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.

“He was the best basketball announcer ever,” Lakers television play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald said, citing Hearn’s passion for the game, delivery, cadence, humor, knowledge, love of the team and honesty.

“We were just all lucky to grow up listening to him.”

More from Sports

Sports Nov 28, 2022
share with
Former LA Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from flight by
Orange County Nov 26, 2022
share with
17th horse this year dies at Los Alamitos racetrack by
Crime Nov 23, 2022
share with
Plea hearing on illegal sports betting delayed for ex-Dodger Puig by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 23, 2022
share with
Horse racing tracks in limbo with court’s rejection of safety law by
Business Nov 23, 2022
share with
Richest male soccer players by
Los Angeles Nov 22, 2022
share with
Jury clears NCAA in former USC football player’s death by
More
Skip to content