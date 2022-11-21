Watch party for Mexico World Cup to be held at Banc of California Stadium

The sunset behind the north end during the opening match against the Seattle SoundersCC BY-SA 4.0

A free watch party for the broadcast of Mexico’s opening game of the 2022 World Cup will be held Tuesday morning at Banc of California Stadium.

The stadium doors will open at 7:30 a.m. with Fox’s English-language and Telemundo’s Spanish-language broadcast of the Group C game against Poland from Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar beginning at 8 a.m. Drink and food specials will be available.

Fans planning to attend the watch party are required to submit an RSVP to am.ticketmaster.com/lafc/MEXvPOLWatchParty prior to attending. A confirmation will be sent if space remains.

A free watch party organized by ESPN LA and the Mexican brewer Estrella Jalisco will be held at Ola Restobar in Covina.

This is the eighth consecutive World Cup for Mexico and 17th all-time. It has been eliminated in the round of 16 each of the previous seven tournaments.

Poland is playing in its second consecutive World Cup and ninth all- time. It has not advanced out of group play since 1986 when it reached the group of 16.

Mexico is 13th in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, Poland is 26th.

Each team plays three games in group play. The top two teams in each of the eight four-team groups advance to the single-elimination portion of the tournament. The ABC News-owned data prediction website FiveThirtyEight.com gives Mexico a 54% chance of advancing to the single-elimination portion of the tournament.

FiveThirtyEight.com gives Mexico a 42% chance of winning Tuesday, Poland a 28% chance with a 30% chance of the game ending in a tie.

Mexico’s roster consists of 16 players who play in Mexico, three in Netherlands, two in Italy and one each in Belgium, England, Greece, Major League Soccer and Spain. Poland’s roster consists of 10 players who play in Italy, three each in England and Poland, two in France and Germany and one each in Greece, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Major League Soccer.

Mexican forward Hirving Lozano and Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski are teammates with Napoli of Italy’s Serie A. Mexico forward Orbelín Pineda and Poland midfielder Damian Szymanski are teammates with the Greek Super League club AEK Athens.