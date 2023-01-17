fbpx Man, 48, with schizophrenia missing from Valencia
Man, 48, with schizophrenia missing from Valencia

Man, 48, with schizophrenia missing from Valencia

LA County Jan 17, 2023
Hagop Raouf Salehian. | Photo courtesy of LASD
Authorities Tuesday were continuing their efforts to find a 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who went missing from Valencia.

Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen around 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Salehian is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He has a beard. He was last seen wearing a black T- shirt and black pants.

“Mr. Salehian is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “He has a possible destination of Calabasas. There is concern for his well-being.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call Detective T. Abraham at the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit, 323-890-5500.

