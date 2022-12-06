Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass announces transition advisors

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration.
The co-chairs of the advisory team are:
— Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;
— Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La Opinión;
— Dominique Ng, CEO of East West Bank;
— Steve Soboroff, city police commissioner; and
— Yvonne Wheeler, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.
Last week, Bass named Chris Thompson, senior vice president of government relations for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as her chief of staff.
Other members of Bass’ transition committee include former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former California Governor Gray Davis and USC President Carol Folt.
Bass takes office Dec. 12 after her inauguration on Sunday.
The members have “a broad range of experience in the public and private sectors that Mayor-elect Bass will draw upon to house people immediately, make L.A. safer and expand opportunity in every neighborhood,” according to Bass’ office.